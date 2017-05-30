× Mississippi soldier killed, three others injured during training exercise

JACKSON, Miss. — One Mississippi National Guard soldier was killed and three others injured while performing a “large-scale training exercise.”

All of the soldiers were part of the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team out of Tupelo, Mississippi.

Their identities will not be released until 24 hours after their families have been notified.

According to a press release, the team was at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin in California at the time of the incident Monday night.

The three that were injured are expected to be okay.

The incident is under investigation.