× Man has been indicted for death of girlfriend in midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County District Attorney General Office indicted a 32-year-old Joshua Fisher on premeditated first-degree murder charges for the death of his girlfriend.

28-year-old Bria Isaac and Fisher had a rocky relationship for ten years, police say.

On October 15 of last year, family members discovered her body in the bathtub at her apartment on Monroe Ave near North Belvedere Blvd.

Isaac died of gunshot wounds to the head and chest.

Fisher was arrested two months after the shooting happened in Stanton, Tenn., about 50 miles northeast of Memphis.

Assistant District Attorney Marianne Bell of the DA’s Domestic Violence Prosecution Unit is handling the case.

The DVPU prosecutes felony cases of domestic assault and homicide committed by intimate partners.