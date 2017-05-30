Man denied movie theater popcorn charged with assault
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee man is accused of throwing a popcorn container at a movie theater worker because he was irate that the concession stand was closed, then punching and biting a police officer.
Clarksville police spokesman Jim Knoll said in a news release that 50-year-old Paul West was angry the theater’s concession stand would not sell him popcorn Monday night.
West then got an empty popcorn container from a trash can and demanded a refill.
Knoll said after the theater staff refused, West then threw the container at a worker and ran into the theater.
Police said West later threw a trash can at a police officer and punched and bit her in the face.
Knoll said West was charged with aggravated assault and other counts.
West was jailed Tuesday on $22,500 bond.