× Fuel leak forces Juvenile Court to close

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Juvenile Court is once again closed, WREG has learned.

Like many in Memphis, the court building lost power due to the weekend storms.

According to Judge Dan Michael, a faulty generator used during the power outage started leaking diesel fuel in the parking garage.

The fumes made their way up into the first floor.

Crews are expected to have the problem fixed Wednesday.