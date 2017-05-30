× Family demanding answers after 6-month-old’s casket found floating above ground

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South family wants answers after visiting the graves of loved ones and finding one of their caskets above ground, floating in a pool of water.

Tony Jones said he and other relatives got to the New Park Cemetery in Whitehaven every year to visit and clean up the grave sites.

They were shocked to find the casket of his 6-month-old grandson, who was supposed to be buried nine days ago, above ground and wet.

“You know you bring your loved ones out here thinking that this is the last and then you get a phone call and then the emotions come up all over again.”

Jones said they will try to pump the water out of the grave and use some nearby dirt to cover it.

They have not been able to reach the cemetery for help.