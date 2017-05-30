× Driver opens fire on Miami expressway before standoff with police

MIAMI — Police have identified the man accused of shooting a gun while driving on the Palmetto Expressway, hitting multiple cars and getting into a shootout with officers.

The Sun Sentinel identified the suspect as 36-year-old Horvin Samar Ruiz.

Witnesses said they pulled over to check on one of the victims.

“Her car got shot…three bullets went through her car and one actually went right behind her head. It was like inches away,” said Charles.

Although police won’t confirm, CBS4 discovered a third car and a gunshot victim. Police said they are looking to see if it’s connected to the shooting.

It started around 1 a.m. when Miami-Dade Police said they got a call about shots fired. Officers with Miami-Dade, Doral and Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene.

According to police, the suspect lost control, started traveling northbound on the southbound lanes, then crashed again.

With officers surrounding him, Ruiz reportedly kept firing. Officers shot back.

“There was an exchange of gunfire where nobody was injured; however, the suspect did give up. At that point, officers were able to apprehend him,” said Miami-Dade Police Officer Dan Ferrin.

It remains unclear what agency fired the shots. That is under investigation.

Police said the suspect was grazed by a bullet in the face during the exchange. No one was killed.

“How many rounds do you think were fired and isn’t it a miracle that nobody got killed?” asked CBS4’s Silva Harapetian.

“From the scene, as you can tell, there are a lot of yellow markers and a lot of those are from the actual rounds fired. The quick response from Miami-Dade Police West District, quick response FHP, quick response from City of Doral Police Department collaborating was able to stop this individual from hurting anyone else,” said Ferrin.

When asked about the exchange of fire with the suspect and possibly other motorists nearby, Ferrin said their job is to protect the public and officers do so by taking everything into consideration.

The southbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway (SR-826) between 74th to 58th were shut down for hours due to incident.

As for a motive, it is unclear if the suspect was aiming at someone, if someone was shooting back at him, or if it was a random act.