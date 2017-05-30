× Driver charged with DUI following motorcycle accident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local man is behind bars after police said he appeared to be intoxicated during a crash Monday evening.

Henry West was booked into the Shelby County Jail and charged with a DUI.

A witness told authorities she was at the intersection of Jackson and North Bellevue Boulevard Monday evening when she saw a Mercury Mountaineer attempt to make a left turn.

That’s when the driver allegedly hit the motorcycle.

A police report said that the Mountaineer was on top of the motorcycle when they arrived on the scene.

The motorcycle driver was rushed to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

That person has since been upgraded to non-critical.

Police said a blood test to confirm West was intoxicated is pending.

He also appeared to have a cancelled Mississippi driver’s license.