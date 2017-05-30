Community shows support to victims of storm damage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Crews are working around the clock to help the thousands of people still without power in Shelby County, but they’re not the only ones.

Local churches and community groups are also stepping up to help those affected by storm damage.

“It’s like a war zone," said Ruth Davis, trustee at Union Grove Institutional Baptist Church. "All of the lights are out on the different streets. Trees are down. This is a very hard hit area.”

Through the devastation, places like the Union Grove Institutional Baptist Church are offering relief. Volunteers are giving away bottled water and grilling up food for those who need it at 2285 Frayser Boulevard.

“People are just opening up their hearts and bringing donations," said Davis. "You can never get enough water or food to help someone who doesn’t have any.”

Thousands of people are still without power and even when it does come back on, repairs will take time for those with the most damage.

“Memphis cares, even in this type of situation that we’re in, there are people that do care," said Clayborne Taylor with Lifeline to Success.

Taylor spent Tuesday delivering food and water to people without power.

“There are people crying out," he said. "There are people who need help today. 'What are we going to do?' That’s the question of the day.”

In Binghampton, The Zion Temple Church of God in Christ at 2935 Sam Cooper Boulevard is also trying to answer that question.

Volunteers served 300 people breakfast Tuesday morning and will host another free breakfast from 8:30-9:30 a.m. and lunch from 1:00-2:00 p.m. on Wednesday for anyone who’s in need.

Along with the food, they also have air conditioning and charging stations for all of those without power.

“We’re brothers and sisters and we care about the less fortunate and we’re concerned about meeting the needs in our community," said Pastor Rosman Randle.

Bellevue Baptist Church in Frayser is also handing out food to those in need.

All of these churches are accepting donations.