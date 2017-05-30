Burglars targeting businesses, homes without power in Memphis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Thousands of people are still without power and although there are many people stepping up to help, there are also criminals hoping to take advantage during the city’s time of need.

A boarded-up window shows the spot where police say a criminal broke into Joe’s Liquor store on Poplar Avenue in Midtown.

Officers say someone shattered it before 10 a.m. on Sunday while the power was still out and got away with $800 worth of wine.

“It’s very sad," said Latoya Hunter. "There’s a lot that’s been going on, stores being broken into, houses, all types of things.”

Hunter says she’s also heard about people without power being targeted where she lives in Binghampton.

Police say two homes about a mile and a half from each other both had their back doors kicked in late Sunday/early Monday. The suspects then stole televisions and Xboxes.

“It’s our job just to hope they would do better and pray their eyes will be opened and they’ll be enlightened to a better way," said Pastor Rosman Randle at the Zion Temple Church of God in Christ in Binghampton.

Police responded to the incidents less than an hour from one another.

“I wish that all of us could come together and stop the violence and all the crime that’s been going on," said Hunter.

She says its upsetting criminals would target people dealing with storm damage.

“Especially when people are going through so much," she said. "They have no lights, no food, no power, it’s dark, no anything.”

A convenience store on Chelsea Avenue was also hit on Sunday. Police say burglars got away with cash, nearly $5,000 worth of cigarettes and over $7,000 worth of lottery tickets.

And with the power out during all these crimes, unfortunately, that means surveillance cameras weren’t working.

If you have any information that could help police make any arrests in these cases, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

