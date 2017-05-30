× Amazon may have to refund 70 million dollars to parents whose kids purchased apps without their permission

If your child bought something in an app from amazon’s app store without your permission, you may get your money back.

On Tuesday, the federal trade commission announced refunds are now available for parents whose children made in-app purchases without their knowledge.

That includes buying upgrades in mobile games purchased through amazon’s app store.

Last year, a court found Amazon responsible for stuff that kids bought without parents’ permission.

It noted Amazon didn’t provide enough disclosures or ask parents to approve the purchases children made.

It did not require a password to make purchases within apps.

According to the f-t-c, more than 70 million dollars in charges may be eligible for refunds on in-app purchases made between November 2011 and may 2016.