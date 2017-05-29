× Victims of deadly shooting rampage identified

LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. — Authorities in Mississippi have identified the eight people shot dead during a killing spree over the weekend.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation stated the shooting started around 11:30 p.m. at a home on Lee Road in Bogue Chitto. That’s where police found Deputy William Burr, 36, Barbara Mitchell, 55, Brenda May, 53, and Tocarra May, 35, dead.

Two juveniles were located in the 1600 block of Coopertown Road.

Ferral Burage,45, and Shelia Burage, 46, were killed at a third crime scene in Brookhaven.

A man identified as Willie Godbolt, 35, of Bogue Chitto, was taken into custody and was being treated at a Jackson, Mississippi, hospital, for a gunshot wound, the MBI said.

While being taken into custody, Godbolt told a reporter he had gone to the first home to talk with his wife and her family about taking his children home. Someone called police.

“My pain wasn’t designed for him. He was just there,” Godbolt said, referring to Deputy Burr.

The wife escaped with their two children.

Each of the victims were either related or knew Godbolt.