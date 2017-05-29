× Reports: Three 6 Mafia’s DJ Paul recorded making drive-by shooting threat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A concert at 901 Fest reportedly took an unexpected turn when Three 6 Mafia’s DJ Paul threatened to shoot up homes over the weekend.

The comments were reportedly made during the rapper’s concert Saturday night at 901 Fest.

An eye witness told TMZ DJ Paul became upset over sound issues. At one point, he even reportedly went into the crowd looking for the sound guy.

While waiting on the stage, he suddenly blurted out the threat, TMZ reported.

“See what I’ma do tonight…what I’ma do tonight I’ma ride past some mother*******’s houses and I’m going to shoot some mother******’s houses up tonight.”

“Don’t f***ing play with me n*****,” he added.

DJ Paul threatens drive-by shooting