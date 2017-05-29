Sun Safety: What to look for in a sunscreen to protect your skin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Trinkika Ghaith loves to be outside power walking, but admits when she heads outdoors the last thing she's thinking about is wearing sunblock.

"I do not, but I need to."

Ghaith is right.

Doctors say even those with darker complexions can get sunburns and develop skin cancer. Any skin exposed to the sun should be protected.

"The Skin Cancer Foundation says those with darker skin have an SPF naturally of 13.4 and then with fairer skin it is 4. To prevent sun burning, it needs to be at least 15. So, if you are 13.4 it`s not enough so you can easily sunburn."

Methodist Emergency Management Doctor Erin James said you need a sun protection factor (SPF) of at least a 30 to protect you from skin cancer.

When you go to the drugstore, look for a sunblock that offers broad spectrum protection, contains zinc oxide or titanium dioxide, and is water and sweat resistant.

"You want to put it on evenly. That`s the major thing. You don`t have to cake it on as long as you put it evenly on your skin on the areas that aren`t covered with clothes then you are find."

If you plan to be out in the sun all day, she said it's also important to remember to reapply the sunblock every couple of hours.

"Every two hours.. it doesn't matter the SPF, it doesn`t matter if it`s waterproof."

Dr. James said you should also put sunscreen on on cloudy days too. They clouds only protect you from 20 percent of the sun's harmful rays.