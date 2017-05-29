× Power outage safety tips you need to know!

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With power out across the city of Memphis, the American Red Cross is offering some tips on how you can stay safe.

Keep food as safe as possible

Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible. First use perishable food from the refrigerator. An unopened refrigerator will keep foods cold for about 4 hours.

Then use food from the freezer. A full freezer will keep the temperature for about 48 hours (24 hours if it is half full) if the door remains closed.

Use your non-perishable foods and staples after using food from the refrigerator and freezer.

If it looks like the power outage will continue beyond a day, prepare a cooler with ice for your freezer items.

Keep food in a dry, cool spot and keep it covered at all times.

Electrical equipment

Turn off and unplug all unnecessary electrical equipment, including sensitive electronics.

Turn off or disconnect any appliances (like stoves), equipment or electronics you were using when the power went out. When power comes back on, surges or spikes can damage equipment.

Leave one light turned on so you’ll know when the power comes back on.

Eliminate unnecessary travel, especially by car. Traffic lights will be out and roads will be congested.

Using generators safely

When using a portable generator, connect the equipment you want to power directly to the outlets on the generator. Do not connect a portable generator to a home’s electrical system.

If you are considering getting a generator, get advice from a professional, such as an electrician.

Make sure that the generator you purchase is rated for the power that you think you will need.

Once the power is restored:

Do not touch any electrical power lines and keep your family away from them. Report downed power lines to the appropriate officials in your area.

Throw away any food that has been exposed to temperatures 40° F (4° C)for 2 hours or more or that has an unusual odor, color or texture. When in doubt, throw it out!

Never taste food or rely on appearance or odor to determine its safety. Some foods may look and smell fine, but if they have been at room temperature too long, bacteria causing food-borne illnesses can start growing quickly. Some types of bacteria produce toxins that cannot be destroyed by cooking.

If food in the freezer is colder than 40° F and has ice crystals on it, you can refreeze it.

If you are not sure food is cold enough, take its temperature with the food thermometer. Throw out any foods (meat, poultry, fish, eggs and leftovers)that have been exposed to temperatures higher than 40° F (4° C) for 2 hours or more, and any food that has an unusual odor, color or texture, or feels warm to touch.