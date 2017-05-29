× MLGW working to restore power

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Cleanup in the Mid-South from severe storms left tens of thousands of our friends and neighbors without electricity.

Hurricane-force straight-line winds Saturday night took down trees causing the third-highest number of power outages MLGW has ever dealt with at once.

The utility company says it will take at least a week to get everyone’s lights back on, and as of Monday night nearly 100,000 people still don’t have power.

At News Channel 3 at 5, WREG’s Shay Arthur has been working to get answers about why the restoration process takes such a long time.