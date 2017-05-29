× MLGW: Thousands remain without power this Memorial Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thousands are without power this Memorial Day following severe thunderstorms over the weekend.

According to the latest Memphis, Light, Gas and Water outage map, 125,960 customers are currently in the dark.

Officials said this is the third largest power outage event in the history of Shelby County.

The hardest hit areas appear to be inside the I-240 loop, Cordova, South Memphis and north of Interstate 40.

MLGW said they have crews working around the clock to restore power.

Seventy crews from out of town were also called in to assists with the cleanup, but even with the added manpower it could be a week before everyone is back up and running.

Strong line winds with speeds close to 90 miles per hour tore down more than a hundred trees and power lines.

During the peak of the storm outage Saturday, more than 190,000 customers were without power.

At last check, MLGW said the regular line to report an outage was not working.

They ask everyone to call 1-800-268-8648 to report an outage.

