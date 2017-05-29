× Lemoyne-Owen softball player starts camp for boys and girls

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Erin Lincoln is re-launching her softball and baseball camp for kids at East High School this summer.

“It’s becoming a problem in our city and we need to change that. It’s something I grew up with that I’ve now seen a decrease,” said the softball player who started her own nonprofit called iDevelop Athletes.

Lincoln said she was a product of the Redbirds softball camps; she started attending when she was 14.

But she said not enough kids in Memphis knew about the opportunities.

“Black kids don’t have softball and baseball in their life. But so many colleges are willing to give it to them because there’s a decrease in HBCU college players and they’re willing to hand you money because they need you to be on their team,” she said.

So Lincoln started a camp to teach boys and girls ages five through 18 how to play ball.

The camp starts at East High School on June 5. It costs $60 per child.

One of the campers will be her younger sister, rising Southwind High School senior Priscilia Lincoln.

“What I want to be is a therapist so it’s going to help me get there so my mom and dad won’t have to pay so much to get me there,” she said of her hopes to get a softball scholarship.

“They don’t know you can get a scholarship playing softball. You can go all over the world with softball,” her mom said.

If you’re interested in your child attending, you can sign up or find more information here.

Organizers said kids who attend the camp will also be paired with a mentor.

Rising high school juniors and seniors will also receive videos that can be sent to colleges for recruiting purposes.