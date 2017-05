× Family Dollar robbed at gunpoint

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are searching for a lone gunman who robbed a Family Dollar early Monday morning.

It happened in the 4500 block of South Third.

Witnesses said the suspect entered the store wearing a ski mask then robbed the cashier at gunpoint.

It’s unclear how much money he was able to get away with.

Thankfully no one was injured.

If you can help call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.