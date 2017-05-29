× Cobb Schools seek to have yoga law suit dismissed

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The attorney representing an assistant principal in Cobb County said he is confident their case will go before a federal judge and jury, in spite of the school district’s efforts to get the case dismissed.

Former Bullard Elementary School Assistant Principal Bonnie Cole was moved to Mableton Elementary in March of 2016, not long after she introduced yoga as a way of helping students relax, while also curbing problem behaviors.

“She was doing something that was accepted in other schools in Cobb County,” said attorney Ed Buckley. “We submit that she was moved because some religious folk in the community demanded she be moved. There are some people who maintain that what she was doing was not Christian or not Christian enough.”

Cole introduced yoga to students and, according to the suit filed in the northern district of Georgia, saw noticeable, quick and positive returns on the practice, especially with students who had previously exhibited problem behaviors.

However, some people within the school community were apparently not happy with the implantation of the teaching method, and Cole was removed as the assistant principal.

“I believe people were trying to impose their religious beliefs on her,” said Buckley.

Cobb County schools did not comment on this story, citing their policy to not talk about pending litigation.