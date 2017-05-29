× Amber Alert suspect turns himself in

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — The man wanted for allegedly kidnapping a mother and her four children has been taken into custody.

The Lexington Police Department posted that Octavius Crout surrendered Monday morning without incident just hours after the family was found safe in Lexington, WBIR reported.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert Sunday morning after authorities say the 28-year-old kidnapped Amaylah Manley, 2, Tayvious Crout, 3, Damaryious Crout, 1, Adrik Manley, 8, and their mother, Amanda Manley Crout at gunpoint.

Octavius is the father of two of the children.

He was charged with aggravated kidnapping, three counts of especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary, and aggravated assault.