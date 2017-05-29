After the storm, Health Department issues warning about perishable foods

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- As thousands of Memphians spend another night in the dark, the Shelby County Health Department has a warning.

Be mindful of your perishable food and medication that might need to be kept cold.

Dorothy Richmond lives in Whitehaven. Without power on Monday she decided to spend time outside. Trying to stay positive, she gets out of her hot house and her yard gets spruced up.

However, it’s hard not to think about the all money lost in her refrigerator.

"If I don’t get anything on by today. I can pretty much throw everything out, and that’s not saying a lot since I just went to the grocery store so that’s money wasted," explained Richmond.

The Shelby County Health Department is issuing a warning.

"For those who have been without power for the 24 hours please discard all the perishable items," said Elizabeth Hart, with the Health Department.

That’s in the freezer; Hart says perishable food in the fridge should go after four hours.

She also warned people about medications.

"We would request that you talk to your healthcare provider. The pharmacies I’m sure are available to help with any questions that individuals have about their prescriptions," she said.

On Monday those without power trying to make the most of things.

"We keep buying ice and putting stuff in coolers. We have a bunch of people coming over this afternoon to kinda grill all the meat that's in our freezer and feed people," said Charlotte Gillespie, who was without power.

Richmond said she plans to grill her food too, but with other perishable foods she’s not taking any risks.

"I don’t wanna run the risk of getting sick on top of all of this. Then I got a hospital bill," she said.