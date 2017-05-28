× “The tree fell on my head!” Man injured inside home during storm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A back window is Terrance Harris’ only way out his Frayser home after winds sent a tree crashing into it.

“The tree fell on my head, man,” said Harris.

Harris said he was inside his home around 11 p.m. Saturday when the storm struck.

“I seen the lightning right at my face. I got so scared I closed the door,” he said.

That’s when the tree in his backyard was uprooted.

“The tree just broke down through the house right on my head.”

Harris said he survived with no major injuries, but his home did sustain water damage.

Elsewhere in Frayser, winds lifted shingles from the roof of the Eden Estates Apartments and downed power lines and trees.

Robert Walker said he was working on a car in his backyard Saturday night when the trees around him started falling.

“I wasn’t thinking that a tree gonna fall. I didn’t really have no idea that it gonna get that bad,” said Walker.

The trees spared Walker’s home, but other property owners weren’t as lucky.

“There’s cars. There’s trees on top of their cars. They can’t even get out or in. The streets is all blocked off. It tore up the street lights,” said Denise Bouie, whose home sustained only minor damage.

It’s nothing compared to all of the work it will take to get Harris’ home back into shape.

“I don’t know if we can get this whole house fixed ‘cause I was in the process of getting it fixed already. I was getting the floors fixed, I was just getting the roof – we just got the roof fixed,” said Harris.