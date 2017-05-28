× Some DeSoto County residents under boil-water alert

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — About 500 people in DeSoto County will need to boil their water before drinking for the time being.

Walls Water Association – Lake Forest issued a boil-water alert that affects those who get water from its DeSoto County water supply.

The roughly 500 people affected are Walls Water Association customers in the Lake Forest, Branch Meadow and Delta Bluff Subdivision.

One or more line breaks caused a pressure loss, which means contaminants can get into the water, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health.

To be safe, people under the alert should vigorously boil water for a minute before drinking it or using it to wash dishes or food. Hand washing and bathing is OK with tap water, but brush your teeth with boiled or bottled water.

When tests show the water is safe to drink again, affected residents should run their faucets for a total of 10 minutes (so, if you have two faucets, run both for five minutes, etc.). Also throw away anything made with the old water, rewash any dishes that cleaned with the water, check water filters and run the dishwasher before using it.