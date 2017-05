× Severe weather causes damage across the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn – Multiple reports of damage caused by severe weather are being reported.

Reports of down trees at Adair Drive in Frayser, another one at Dallas Street.

As well as a tree that fell on a garage on Stonewall.

There is a severe thunderstorm warning that is effect until 12:15 am.

WREG is watching the storm and will report the latest.