National Weather Service issues an alert for the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Weather Service has issued an alert for the WREG viewing area.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is active until 8 a.m. for the following counties:

Alcorn, Chickasaw, Itawamba, Marshall, Pontotoc, Tallahatchie, Tishomingo, Yalobusha, Benton, Lafayette, Monroe, Coahoma, Prentiss, Tate, Tunica, Calhoun, Desoto, Lee, Panola, Quitman, Tippah, Union, Lee, Phillips and St. Francis.

There is a slight risk for severe weather Sunday into Sunday evening.