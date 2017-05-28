× Man shot while riding bike

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot Sunday while riding his bike near Delta Road and Manson Road.

Officers were called to the scene around 2:45 p.m. and found the victim lying in the street.

He was suffering from two gunshot wounds and was transported to Regional Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

The victim told police the suspect, whom he didn’t know, fired shots at him when he was on his bike.

A witness told police a four-door silver Audi sped away from the scene after shots were fired.

The suspect is at large, and police are investigating.