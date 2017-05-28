It could take more than a week for MLGW to restore everyone’s power

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW crews are working around the clock and getting some outside help, but they say it could be more than week before power is restored to everyone in Shelby County following wicked weather Saturday night.

Around 135 trees fell on power lines, knocking out power to 188,000 homes and businesses, or 45 percent of MLGW's customers.

MLGW said this the third-largest power outage in Shelby County history.

Sunday, a number of businesses from Midtown all the way to White Station in East Memphis were without power and closed for the day.

MLGW said it was bringing in 40 crews from outside the area to help but said it had around 1,400 locations to get to in the county.

Hospitals, nursing homes, fire stations and police stations were among the first to get their power restored.

Frayser was one of the hardest-hit areas of the city. People in neighborhoods without power said they are doing the best they can to get by.

"Just taking it day by day. I have a gas grill. I've got gas so I can cook. I just can't keep food. I can keep ice if anything needs to be cooled off," said Cedric Thomas.

A Red Cross shelter has been set up at the Orange Mound community center because temperatures this week are expected to be in the 80s. For more information or help, call 901-726-1690.

Due to problems with local phone lines, MLGW is asking you to call 1-800-268-8648 to report a power outage.