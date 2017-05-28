Frayser couple barely escapes when tree crashes onto home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Frayser saw some of the worst damage from Saturday night's storms, with trees uprooted, snapped in half and toppled onto homes on nearly every street.

Incredibly, there haven't been any reports of serious injuries.

But it was a very close call for one couple, when an enormous tree came crashing down onto their house, destroying it and their SUV.

"It just was a real strong wind trying to come out of the doors like something was trying to suck you out of the doors," said homeowner Anthony Paige.

Just spoke to the owners of this home on Collier in Frayser. Tree came right through bedroom & their kitchen. #memstorm #memwx @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/FpKWd3fP4G — Nina Harrelson 🎥 (@NinaHarrelsonTV) May 28, 2017

It all happened in an instant.

By the time Paige heard the tree coming down, there was no time to escape.

"It hit the roof and you could just see the house begin to crumble," he said.

He warned his wife to take cover, but in a panic, she just so happened to run to the worst possible spot in the house – the living room.

That's where the tree came toppling down, busting through the ceiling and walls and trapping her on the couch.

"It wasn't even a good 60 seconds and the roof was caved in," Paige said.

She was somehow able to free herself.

"[I'm] just glad to be alive," said Lashundra Jones.

But now – what used to be their living room – looks more like a landfill.

The wicked storm didn't spare their SUV either, and another tree smashed two more cars next door.

"We're okay," Paige said. "Thank God, we're okay."

Down the road, Richard Smith was luckier.

"We did hear limbs and debris hitting the side of the house," he said.

But his house wasn't damaged.

And he's maybe the only one on the street who didn't lose power, thanks to a generator in his shed.

Sunday morning, power lines littered the street.

And now, the people who live there have a lot of work ahead of them to get the mess cleaned up.

"We just cleared this and we're going to see which exit is the easiest to clear to get us back out of here," Smith said.

As for Paige and his wife, they tell WREG they don't know how they're going to pay for the damage or where they'll stay because unfortunately, they don't have homeowner's insurance.