× DeJong homers in Cardinals loss at Colorado

DENVER – German Marquez pitched into the sixth inning, Gerardo Parra hit a three-run homer and the Colorado Rockies beat the St. Louis Cardinals 8-4 on Sunday.

Marquez (4-2) allowed two runs and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings. He went 4-1 in May to help the Rockies’ rookie starters finish 12-3 for the month, the most wins by rookie starting pitchers since Oakland got 11 in September 2009, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

Parra finished with three hits as the Rockies won a series for the 12th time this season.

The Cardinals got all their runs on 4 solo home runs including one from Paul DeJong, who was called up earlier in the day by St. Louis and homered in his Major League debut.