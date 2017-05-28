× BREAKING: MBI: Eight people dead in shooting spree, including deputy

LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss.- Agents of the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the shooting deaths of eight people, including a Lincoln County deputy.

Investigators said 35-year-old Willie Godbolt is responsible for the killings, and is being treated at a Jackson hospital for a gunshot wound.

The shooting spree began with a domestic call at 2871 Lee Drive in Bogue Chitto around 11:30 p.m Saturday. Four bodies, three females and the deputy, were recovered there. A second crime scene was located at 1658 Coopertown Road in Brookhaven, the bodies of two juvenile males were located there. A third crime scene was located at 312 East Lincoln Road, a male and a female were recovered at that location.

The deceased deputy has been identified as 36-year-old William Durr. Durr was a two year veteran of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department and a four year veteran of the Brookhaven Police Department.

The identities of the other victims have not been released because family still has to be notified.