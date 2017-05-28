× Amber Alert Issued for West Tennessee Family

LEXINGTON, Tenn.- The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations just issued an Amber Alert for a family, taken at gunpoint early Sunday morning.

TBI agents said 31-year-old Amanda Manley Crout and her four children were abducted around 3:50 a.m. from Lexington, TN. (Lexington is about an hour outside of Jackson, TN.) The missing children include 2-year-old Amaylah Manley, 3-year-old Tayvious Crout, 1-year-old Damaryious Crout, and 8-year-old Adrik Manley.

Investigators say Octavius Crout, who is father to two of the children, took the family. There’s no word on a on motive at this time.

They are believed to be in the mother’s vehicle a dark brown 2010 Hyundai Sonata with TN registration 856QDG. Warrants for Aggravated Kidnapping and Aggravated Assault have been issued for Crout. If you have information pertaining to the victims, suspect or vehicle, please contact the Lexington Police Department at 731-968-6666 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.