× Suspect charged in connection with Sheraton shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department has charged someone in connection with the shooting at the downtown Sheraton that took place Friday afternoon.

21 year-old Derrick Hill has been charged with Criminal Attempt Felony, Especially Aggravated Robbery and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon.

Police say there are still two outstanding suspects and were not able to provide more information at this time.

WREG will be working to find out more details.