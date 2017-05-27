× State Dept. “looking into” Saudi connection to Sheraton shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A State Department official tells WREG the department is “looking into” the possibility that a member of the Saudi special forces was shot Friday afternoon at the Sheraton Hotel on North Main Street during an attempted robbery.

Two people were shot around 12 p.m. on the seventh floor of the hotel, according to Memphis Police.

One of the victims is a suspect in the case.

Chaos swept the streets of downtown for hours Friday as police searched for two additional suspects.

The Sheraton remained on lockdown for hours.

“We were leaving we thought a little bit early and got to the door. There were about five policeman that were standing there. We were sensing that we weren’t allowed inside,” said Sheraton guest Lila Gobbell.

Around 2 p.m., managers at the Cook Convention Center across the street made the decision to evacuate that building so police could search for the suspects there.

“We were inside when we heard it happened over there,” said Kassandra Denton.

People arriving for a conference at the convention center were not allowed inside, and students from the UT Health Science Center set to begin their graduation ceremony soon learned that that ceremony would have to be scrapped.

“It was either everybody goes ahead and gets their diploma today or everybody comes back tomorrow and graduates, so the mass decision was just to walk today,” said graduate Jordan Watson.

By 3:15 p.m., police had completed their sweep of the convention center and all scheduled events were able to resume.