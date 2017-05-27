× Police have issued a city watch for missing 1-year-old

MEMPHIS, Tenn – Memphis Police Department are seeking help finding one-year-old Muhammed Adieh.

According to police Adieh was last seen with his mother Asia Adieh who left because she did not want the father to see him.

Muhammed is about 2′ 2″ in tall weighing about 25 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

AsiaTrimble-Adieh is 32-years-old standing 5’6′ tall and is 175 pounds.

They are believed to be in a 2006 silver Pontiac Grand Am with Mississippi plates PAX-718.

Adieh hs been missing for 8 days.

MPD said the two live on Elm Rd in Batesville, Missippi.

If you see them or have any information on their whereabouts contact MPD at 545-COPS or missing person at 636-4479