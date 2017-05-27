× Man arrested after motorcycle club deadly dispute

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Police Department arrest 23-year-old Rashad Fair for the shooting that took place at 4575 Misty Moor Ln.

Police responded to a shooting call on Friday, May 26 and found an unresponsive male lying in the driveway outside the house with a possible gunshot wound.

The 33-year-old male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators discovered the victim was the president of the “901 Outlaws” Motorcycle Club.

Fair is also a member of the “901 Outlaws”.

According to police, there was an argument over Fair returning his motorcycle club vest.

When Fair turned and started walking into the house the victim punched him twice, police say.

Fair then took out a pistol and fired one shot that struck the victim.

Fair was arrested at the scene and has been charged with voluntary manslaughter.