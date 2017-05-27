× Man killed during domestic dispute, found under car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating a domestic dispute, during which a man ended up wedged underneath his car.

Police say that the 48 year-old victim was found under the vehicle at around 3:30 Saturday morning. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim’s girlfriend told police that they had gotten into an altercation. She said that, at some point, the victim fell and became stuck underneath the vehicle. The girlfriend ran inside and told the victim’s mother, who called 911.

The girlfriend is considered a suspect and has been detained by police. No charges have been filed at this time.