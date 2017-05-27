× Man found shot to death in car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found shot to death in his car just after 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

Memphis Police say the 45-year old victim was found on Walnut Street and Polk Avenue. Officers were responding to a shooting call in the area when they found the man slumped over in his car. He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds, and the vehicle was heavily damaged.

A witness told police that he and the victim were getting into the car when an unknown person began firing shots at them. He also said that a skinny man ran from the scene after the shots were fired.

Police have not arrested anyone at this time.