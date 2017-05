MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting investigation is underway at a local hotel in downtown Memphis.

Two people were shot at the Sheraton located at 250 North Main Street.

According to police, one victim was shot in the leg and was taken to the hospital.

The second victim’s condition is unknown.

Two suspects — a man and a woman — are currently at large.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.