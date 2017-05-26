× TBI investigating Fayette County homicide

SOMERVILLE, Tenn. — A team from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is in Fayette County investigating a homicide.

At least one person was killed Thursday night near the intersection of Taylor Drive and Stuart Loop — which is off Highway 195 south of Somerville.

The TBI said the individual was reportedly discovered dead inside a vehicle and had multiple gunshot wounds.

Detectives were on the scene much of the night gathering evidence.

If you have any information about this case, you should call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

