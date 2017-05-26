× Police are searching for suspect of an indecent exposure

MEMPHIS, Tenn – Memphis Police Department have asked the public for help in identifying a suspect who exposed himself to a woman at a department store.

The incident happened on Monday, May 8th.

MPD has footage of the suspect and being described with long dreadlocks, standing at about 6 ft and 225 lbs.

He was last seen at the 4200 block of Summer Ave and on a surveillance footage from the incident.

Police are asking if you have any information to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH or by visiting http://www.528cash.org/.

According to the Facebook post there is a possibility of receiving a cash reward of up to $1,000 from Crim Stoppers of Memphis.