MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are at the scene of a shooting at 3081 St Charles Dr after the call came in at around 5:13 pm Friday evening.

Police say they have located a female with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police have not released the condition of the victim at this time.

