× Police: 19-year-old charged in attempted murder of three women

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 19-year-old is behind bars charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder following a shooting in early May.

Three women were heading northbound on Lamar Avenue when a blue Infiniti pulled up, and two men began waving guns at them.

One of the victims recognized the passenger as 19-year-old Marcus Kiser, police said.

Fearing for their safety, the female driver was trying to make a U-turn at an intersection when shots were fired at them.

The driver lost control and crashed, flipping the car multiple times and ejecting the passengers.

All three were taken to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.

All three identified Kiser as one of the suspects in the shooting.

Kiser was also charged with the employment of a firearm.

No word yet on the second suspect.