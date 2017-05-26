MPD looking for suspect(s) who stole $14K worth of Nike shoes from truck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Memphis police are investigating after over $14,000 worth of Nike shoes were stolen from a parked trailer. It happened at CEVA Logistics in Southeast Shelby County.

“In Memphis, they know what trailers got what in them," said driver Ned Hunter.

Hunter’s been a truck driver for a decade. He says criminals often stake out warehouses and follow trucks with merchandise they want to steal.

“It’s more the drivers with the van trailers that really have to worry about it a lot," said driver David, who only wanted to go by his first name.

Police say a truck parked on Pleasant Hill in Southeast Shelby County was the latest target.

Someone cut through the trailer’s lock, broke in and got away with at least a dozen cartons of Nike shoes. The loss is valued at over $14,000.

“If you know what’s in the trailer, then you should get on to where you got to go to, get out of Memphis," said Hunter.

Hunter says drivers are usually told to drive nonstop for 100 to 200 miles if possible after their trailers have been loaded with valuables.

The business says the trailer was left on the property because it needed a tire repair. The driver came back two days later and noticed it’d been broken into.

Police say the suspect(s) cut a hole in the fence to get into the lot.

Luckily, no one was hurt, but that’s not always the case.

“It is a dangerous job," said David. "You can be held at gunpoint because a lot of people think that we have money inside of the trucks when we don’t have any money.”

Trucks carrying cigarette cartons are also targeted often in Memphis.

If you have information that could help lead to an arrest, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.