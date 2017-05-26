× ‘Lamby’ has been found and is home safe and sound

OXFORD, Miss.- Oxford Police Department published a Facebook post on Friday evening stating that ‘Lamby’ has been found and is back home.

Police also released a statement from the family in the post.

The family thanked the Oxford community “and beyond” for the unexpected comfort towards the loss.

They also asked that those organizations and persons that offered rewards for finding “Lamby” to consider donating it to the Palmer Home for Children.

OPD thanked their community for showing such charity.