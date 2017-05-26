× Kroger to offer overdose reversal drug without a prescription

JACKSON, Miss. — In a move to help save lives, Kroger will be providing the overdose reversal drug Naloxone without a prescription in the state of Mississippi.

Naloxone is a medication the reverses overdose by binding with the opioid receptors and ultimately blocking the effects.

In a released statement, the company stated 29 Kroger pharmacies across the state now have the drug in stock, but customers will have to consult with a pharmacist before purchase.

The company said they see the move as a proactive approach to battling the opioid epidemic.