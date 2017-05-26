× Jerry’s Sno Cones expanding to Cordova, looking for third location

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An iconic Memphis summertime destination is expanding.

Jerry’s Sno Cones announced on Facebook they will be opening a second location in Cordova on Bonnie Lane just off Germantown Parkway.

That’s the same spot the business was looking at three years ago, but this time it’s looking more official.

The snow cone and burger joint told customers to be on the look out for the ground breaking soon.

And that’s not all!

Starting next week, they will be taking votes on where to put a third location.