Hairspray can shatters woman’s windshield

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VANCOUVER, Wa. -- It's a sight Karmen Ayres never expected to see.

As she was walking to her car after work Tuesday, she noticed something in her windshield.

"Saw my window and instantly thought something had fell from the sky."

She soon realized it was from inside.

"Sure enough it was my hairspray that exploded, and it was in the back seat."

The temperature outside that day was in the 90's creating the right circumstances for an aerosol can to explode.

"It must have just shot through the backseat, up through, it was right here, I don't know it's a far distance to travel and with a lot of force to break through the window," she said.

Armed with a temperature reader, Portland Fire Lt. Rich Chatman showed how even on a day when the temperatures are in the 70's, cars can quickly get dangerously hot.

"They say at 90 degrees the interior of a car can reach over 140 degrees in less than 30 minutes."

Aerosol cans cannot sustain temperatures above 120 degrees.

"When things heat up it expands so when you have those pressurized containers and if you have those pressurized containers its going to want to release," said Lt. Chatman.

That's what happened to Karmen's hairspray earlier this week.

"She had a missile in her car."

He added that she was lucky she wasn't in the car.

"You saw the damage it did to the window, that could do a lot of a damage if it were to strike somebody."

Karmen said she hopes this serves as a cautionary tale for everyone.