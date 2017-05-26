Governor Haslam honors five Tennessee service members

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam honored five service members who were killed in the line of duty during the state’s Memorial Day service Thursday.

“As we pause to remember these young men lost during their military service to their country, we are also reminded of the surviving family members they left behind,” Governor Haslam said. “Today is a chance to remind Tennesseans of these sacrifices and the state of Tennessee is honored to have this part in thanking their loved ones for their service.”

U.S. Army Sergeant Bailey Keeton went missing during the Korean War. The 20-year-old’s remains were were identified in 2015 and he was laid to rest in June 2016.

U.S. Army Private Evans Overbey passed away on November 19, 1942 at a prisoner of war camp in the Philippines. He was buried at the camp until his remains were recovered in 2015. He was laid to rest in July 2016.

U.S. Army Private First Class William Cowan was 19 years old when he went missing in action during the Korean War. He died in May 1951 while a prisoner of war. He was finally laid to rest in November 2016.

U.S. Army Specialist Jeremy Tomlin was killed when his Black Hawk helicopter crashed during a training mission on April 17, 2017. The 22-year-old had served our country five years at the time of his death.

U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant Kevin Balduf was serving his second deployment in Afghanistan when he was shot and killed in May 2011. He had also previously served in Iraq.