Egyptian state TV says 23 people killed in attack on bus

CAIRO — Unidentified gunmen in Egypt opened fire on a bus carrying Coptic Christians, killing several people, Egypt’s state news agency MENA reported, citing security sources.

According to the Associated Press, 23 people were killed and 25 wounded.

The passengers were traveling to the St. Samuel monastery Friday near the city of Minya, CNN reported.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.