Bartlett Police k-9’s receive new stab and bullet resistant vests

BARTLETT, Mem.- The Bartlett Police Department announced Friday evening that K-9’s Ali and Bono received new stab and bullet resistant vests.

BPD said that not in addition to the bullet and stab resistance they are also lightweight and cooler for the dogs. allowing them to wear the vest for their entire shift.

“The vests came by way of donations through the help of Chance Bylsma of ‘Vesting America’s Police K-9’s’ and the fundraising of Jenny Wildes,” wrote BPD.

BPD shared these pictures of the dogs wearing and getting used to their new vests.

They also stated that we will also be receiving an additional vest for the new K-9 coming to the department.